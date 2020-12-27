There are some television couples who have made a permanent space in our hearts. Even when the series gets over, we want to see their pairing more. From Armaan aka Karan Singh Grover and Riddhima aka Shilpa Anand of Dill Mill Gayye To Arnav Singh Raizada aka Barun Sobti and Khushi Kumari aka Sanaya Irani of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, in today’s article, we will be discussing 5 television couples, we want back.

Shilpa Anand & Karan Singh Grover:

Shilpa Anand and Karan Singh Grover played the characters of Armaan Malik and Riddhima Gupta in 2007’s series Dill Mill Gayye. Viewers used to enjoy their romantic chemistry so much that the show became a big hit on Star One. It would be amazing if we get to see the pair one more time in a new television show.

Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani:

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon used to be a rage on Star Plus. Viewers got so attached with Barun Sobti’s Arnav Singh Raizada and Sanya Irani’s Khushi Kumari that the show makers got threats from some fans that they would commit suicide if they decide to end the show. Definitely, it would be a delight to watch the pair again!

Shaheer Sheikh & Soumya Seth:

Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal aired on Star Plus in 2011. This show made Shaheer Sheikh a household name. Viewers could relate to how makers had portrayed the questions of young blood and the excitement of enjoying college days with friends amid their parents’ concerns. The music of the show was also loved by everyone. We wish to see Shaheer and Soumya at least one more time on the television screen for that confusion and fear associated with their love.

Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna:

Ishqbaaaz was one of the most favourite shows of viewers in 2016. Surbhi Chandna aka Annika and Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi’s chemistry wooed so many hearts that #Shivika became a new trend. Later when Surbhi exited the show, makers were badly slammed by the fans. Soon the show went off-air due to low TRPs.

Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain aired on Sony Tv from 2011 to 2014. The show featured Ram Kapoor as Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Priya Kapoor. Their chemistry was loved by the audience in the show and as a result, we saw them again in Alt Balaji’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. But our “Dil Maange More” and this is the reason we want to see them again in a fresh television show.

Who amid the mentioned television couples are your favourite? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite stars and shows.

