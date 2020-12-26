Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man released in 2019 and immediately became an audience favourite. Bajpayee’s performance as Srikant Tiwari, a Senior Analyst in Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) won everyone’s hearts, while Priyamani Iyer and Sharib Hashmi too were praised for playing Suchitra Iyer and JK Talpade respectively.

Advertisement

Considering this craze around the show, fans have been waiting for the release of The Family Man 2. According to reports, it was scheduled to release in December this year, but there is no update on that as yet. However, there is nothing to be disappointed about as Koimoi has some latest update on the release front.

Advertisement

We have learnt that the show will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021 and we know the reason behind this delay. We are sure it will surely excite the fans further. According to a source close to the development, the makers of The Family Man 2 are planning for a big simultaneous international release of the show.

“The earlier plan was to release The Family Man 2 in December, however considering the show’s fan following the makers have decided to release it simultaneously in India and abroad, which is why the delay. The show is extremely popular in other countries too and hence is being dubbed in many foreign languages so that it can cater to a larger audience,” adds the informer.

Stakeholders including Amazon Prime Video, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K will gather in the first week of January to finalise on a release date. Meanwhile, the show continues to gather love from all quarters. Recently it bagged 5 trophies at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Manoj Bajpayee won Critics Choice Best Actor Award for Drama Series (Male) while Priyamani bagged the Critics Choice Best Actor Award for Drama Series (Female). Raj & DK got Critics Choice Best Director, while the show also won for Best Dialogues and Critics Choice Best Series.

Are you excited for The Family Man 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: AK Vs AK Twitter Review: Netizens Are Blown Away With Latest Netflix Film Starring Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube