Music composer and father of social media star Zaid Darbar, Ismail Darbar is very happy with Zaid and Gauahar Khan’s wedding. He says that the wedding was a success in every department. From food and decoration to feeling emotional at the event, Ismail Darbar has opened up on his son’s wedding.

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding took place on 25th December 2020 in Mumbai’s ITC Maratha. Ismail Darbar said that that it was the most beautiful wedding in their ‘khaandaan’ till date.

In a recent interaction with E Times, Ismail Darbar said, “I have been in Mumbai since 40 years and attended several weddings in my family. I am proud and happy about the fact that not just that my son is married today but also the manner in which the whole thing was decorated and held. The entire credit of this goes to my daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan. Every small detail of the decoration was her selection.”

Praising the food at the wedding Ismail Darbar said, “The mutton was delicious. The vegetarian dishes were equally awesome. Gauahar came and asked me if I liked the food as Zaid had told her that agar khaana achcha nahi hota toh mera mood kharab ho jaata hai.”

Ismail also confessed about crying after the wedding. He said, “I always felt that it was a natak when people cried but today, I stand corrected. I don’t know what happened but my emotions just swelled up when I hugged my son after he was married.”

Ismail Darbar also opened up on what Gauahar Khan’s mother is told him. The music composer revealed, “She told me meri beti ka khayyal rakhna. I told her that aap ki beti itni kaabil hai ki woh mere poore parivaar ka khayyal rakhegi.”

