Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are making headlines because of their engagement pictures getting viral on Instagram. They uploaded an adorable picture on Instagram to announce the news. Now, the media reports are suggesting that the couple is all set to tie the knot in December. Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar has reacted on the same. Read the article to know the full story.

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan recently posted a picture with a ring emoji and tagged Zaid Darbar. In the photo, we don’t get to see her engagement ring. But we hope to see it anytime soon.

Zaid Darbar’s father Ismail Darbar has confirmed the news. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Ismail said, “When the wedding will happen, you people will come to know about it (laughs). This is a question of two lives. One thing is for certain, we do not want to do anything in haste.”

Speaking about finalizing the wedding dates, Ismail Darbar said, “See, talks are going on right between the two families. These are secondary considerations. We need to make sure if the two are totally sure about the decision. Marriage is a very serious topic.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan has recently labelled Eijaz as a bully after he had an aggressive spat with Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu in Bigg Boss 14. She tweeted: “Eijaz is being such a bully! N soooooooo bad tameez! I’m amazed!” The actress was in the Bigg Boss house 14 for 15 days.

Well, we hope that we soon get to know the details of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. As and when there is any further development, we will inform you ASAP! Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

