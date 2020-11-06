Prince Narula is one of the most exciting mentors on MTV Roadies. But the actor also creates a lot of noise over his personal life. Recently, he along with wife Yuvika Chaudhary were contracted with the novel coronavirus. If that wasn’t enough, they even suffered from Dengue. Albeit, the recent related to the couple are all the pregnancy rumours.

Advertisement

Actually, Karwa Chauth 2020 is to be blamed for it all. Recently, Yuvika was spotted in the city along with husband Prince. The actress was all decked up in a pink traditional Anarkali suit. She looked drop-dead gorgeous. But what raised eyeballs was the dupatta that hid her alleged baby bump.

Advertisement

Yuvika Chaudhary has now come out in the open to quash all the pregnancy rumours. The actress states that she really liked the design of the dupatta, so she opted to wear it like that. She also added that she does want a kid with Prince Narula but not at the moment.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Yuvika Chaudhary shared, “I am not pregnant. I had just recovered from COVID-19 when I was rushed to a hospital for dengue. I have not even fully recovered and I am certainly amused by the false rumours. It will happen when it is supposed to happen, but later.”

She continued narrating the entire confusion as, “But there is no actual baby bump. Plus I love the design of the dupatta I was wearing, and hence had pulled it down longer a bit, which again must have made the people do their share of conjectures. Why are there so many questions after marriage about one’s pregnancy? And for all you know, the baby whispers about me might have further gained ground because nowadays many actors are in the family way or have had a kid, ek season sa chal raha hai.”

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are in their post-recovery phase. We hope the couple gets back kicking soon!

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives ‘Thursday Gyan’ & Everyone Should Take A Note Of It!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube