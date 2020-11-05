Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Engaged! Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover & Others Congratulate The Couple; PIC

You know it’s the wedding season when celebs are back-to-back announcing their wedding or engagement. Recently, Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh. It looks like the next one are Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. The couple also got engaged and announced the same on their social media pages.

From the past few days, various speculations about Gauahar and Zaid’s relationship and wedding made headlines. But today, they surprised their fans by revealing that they are engaged in a cute engagement picture.

Both Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared the same picture on their Instagram page. In the photo, the couple is admiringly looking at each other. They are holding balloons in their hand and one of them has the text, ‘And she said yes’.

Gauahar Khan posted this picture with a ring emoji and tagged Zaid Darbar. In the photo, we don’t get to see her engagement ring. But we hope to see in anytime soon.

Check out the post:

In the comments section, several celebs like Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, Mandana Karimi, Dolly Singh, Neha Kakkar and others congratulated the couple.

Neha Kakkar wrote, “Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two!” Actor comedian Sunil Grover wrote, “Congratulations” and two heart emojis.

Meanwhile, recent reports mentioned that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on December 25, 2020. The wedding will take place in Mumbai. Only their close family members and friends are expected to attend the wedding.

Congratulations to Gauahar & Zaid on their engagement!

