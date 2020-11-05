Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s Anupamaa is constantly topping TRP charts as viewers are absolutely loving the journey of Anupamaa, a Gujarati housewife who puts everyone else’s happiness before her own. Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj in the show is making all headlines today after posting a joke around Karva Chauth on his social media. Read the article to know more.

The actor recently took to social media and joked, “Pata nahi kaun si waali ne vrat tod diya, bukhaar sa mehsoos ho raha hai (sic).” But it seems that many of his fans couldn’t understand his humour and started asking him if he had any other symptoms related to coronavirus.

Speaking about the whole incident, Sudhanshu Pandey told TOI, “Sometimes you don’t know how your joke is taken by people around you. This is my first literal experience of people taking a joke very seriously. Most people didn’t realize that my post was a joke on Karva Chauth. I just posted this on my Instagram account that I am feeling feverish, I don’t know which one in my life has broken her fast. I had also put up this status on Whatsapp. I started getting so many messages and calls from people asking about my well-being.”

Sudhanshu Pandey added, “My whole Karva Chauth went in explaining to people that ‘guys this a joke on Karva Chauth’. People should read all statuses carefully, I think. It is a lesson for them. I think we should go a little slow in life.”

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu posted a video on his Instagram in which he is seen singing ‘Tum Ko Paya Hai Toh Jaise Khoya Hoon’ from Om Shanti Om. In the caption, he wrote, “Main Agar kahoon…THIS IS THE SONG EVERY MAN SHOULD SING TO HIS WIFE ON THE OCCASION OF KARWA CHAUTH, ONE OF THE BEST EXPRESSIONS OF LOVE, MY WIFE HEARD IT TOO N SHE DIDNT REACT TO IT WHICH MEANS SHE IS HAPPY, TRY IT HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH EVERYONE N SPECIALLY THE LADIES WHO HAVE FASTED TODAY N STAYED ALL DAY WITHOUT WATER N FOOD THIS IS FOR ALL OF YOU JAI MAHAKAAL”

