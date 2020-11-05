2020 is proving to be a great year for many celebrity couples. We have herd several pregnancies and wedding news in the past few months. All this still makes us have faith in the fact that the world is a happy place. Well, another couple who will soon tie the knot is Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal.

The singer is currently on cloud nine as he is all set to marry his ladylove Shweta on December 1st 2020. But we have recently learnt that the couple will be dancing to the tunes of father Udit Narayan’s song. Wondering which one? Well, then continue further to get all the details.

According to reports in Spotboye, the wedding festivities have already begun. The picture of Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal’s Roka ceremony has now gone viral on social media. For the unversed, the Mehendi ceremony of the couple will happen on November 29th, and then they will be having a temple wedding in December followed by a reception. That will reportedly happen at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Talking about the wedding playlist, Aditya Narayan states that he and Shweta Agarwal will be dancing to father Udit Narayan’s song Pehla Nasha from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Citing the reason behind the same, the singer adds that it happens to be a love at first sight thing for him. Now that is so romantic, isn’t it?

The fact that son will be grooving to his father’s song with his lady love sounds very exciting. We are sure fans will be eagerly waiting to see a video of this magical performance.

Aditya Narayan has revealed that he will be shifting to his new apartment with wife Shweta Agarwal after the wedding.

About the wedding, Aditya has revealed that the wedding will be attended only by family members and friends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer turned host has also added that their wedding outfits will be designed by none other than Shweta Agarwal herself who also happens to be a fashion designer. He further says that she has been designing his outfits for many years. The Indian Idol host is all praises for his ladylove and calls her a calm and polite person.

Well, we are very happy for Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal and wish them all the luck and happiness for their new life.

