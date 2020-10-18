Udit Narayan's SHOCKING Advice To Son Aditya Narayan On Wedding With Shweta Agarwal: "If Something Goes Wrong..."

Playback singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan recently revealed that he is getting married to his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December this year. The couple had met on the set of their film Shaapit, a decade ago and recently got engaged to the actress.

Reportedly, the young singer earlier this year expressed his wish to get hitched to his longtime girlfriend Shweta for which he asked for advice to his father, Udit Narayan. To which the veteran singer gave only one piece of advice for his son.

During an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the veteran singer had said, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. He (Aditya Narayan) came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.”

Udit Narayan further said, “I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage.”

Recently, Aditya Narayan had recalled his earliest interactions with his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. He also revealed how she rejected his advances. During an interaction with Times Now, the singer said, “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension.”

Earlier this month, the young playback singer had made a shocking statement of having only Rs. 18,000 in his bank account and is facing financial problems due to coronavirus pandemic ahead of his wedding. However, he later came out and clarified that during a chat with TellyChakkar. He said, “After working for more than two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?”

