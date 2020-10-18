After sharing the smashing trailer, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to make you shake your body. Today, the actor dropped the song Burjkhalifa from the film. The song is shot in exotic locations and is catchy AF.

In the song, Akshay and Kiara share a crackling chemistry. However, it’s their goofy dance movies that grab us attention. The superstar also makes us LOL with his amazing expressions. After all, who can beat him when it comes to making weird faces? For some reason, he is reminding us of Phir Hera Pheri!

Burjkhalifa song is composed by Shashi – Dj Khushi together. DJ Khushi has also crooned the foot-tapping number along with Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Gagan Ahuja. The Laxmmi Bomb song has an Arabic tune to it which will instantly make you shake your hips. The actors have also shot the song in hot deserts in Dubai.

Now, their chemistry is sizzling and so are the dance moves. But, oh my, the Laxmmi Bomb actors have no stone unturned in making the video look like a fashion show. Their outfits are on point in BurjKhalifa. For those who still cannot travel due to pandemic, the locales in the video are a sight to behold.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and shared the song. He wrote, “We just dropped the biggest dance track of the year! Get ready to get grooving. Watch #BurjKhalifa, song out now burjkhalifa_LB #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali Collision symbol @advani_kiara

@offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @foxstarhindi”.

Watch the song below:

Meanwhile, in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the role of transgender. It’s a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence and a remake of his Tamil film, Kanchana. The film is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Did you like the song Burjkhalifa? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.

