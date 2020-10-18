Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra is amongst the most-talked-about project of Bollywood. Apparently, the film which will have two male leads and female leads about which we recently learnt that Ranbir Kapoor has been locked. While the question still remains that who will be playing the second male lead, looks like SLB has got her ladies for the respective roles.

Yes, while the search is still on for another male lead, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly found his two leading ladies. He has finalised the names of none other than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. This would be DP’s fourth collab with SLB after Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. With Alia, this would be SLB’s second collab after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It is learnt that Alia will be paired against Ranbir Kapoor while filling in the shoe of Meena Kumari (1952 film), Deepika will be playing Kuldip Kaur’s character from the original.

“It’s a story of four characters – two heroes and two heroines. For both the heroines, SLB has decided to go with his current favourites Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He has narrated the script to both of them and they have both loved their parts. In all probabilities, Alia will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Baiju in the film, stepping into Meena Kumari’s shoes from the original. Deepika will play the other female lead, that of dacoit Roopmati essayed by Kuldip Kaur in the 1952 drama. Both the actors will be Ranbir’s romantic interests in the period saga and have shown a keen interest in the project. If this materialises, this will be a big casting coup for sure,” a source close to Pinkvilla revealed.

If it comes out to be true, it would be interesting to see the chemistry between the trio of Ranbir, Deepika and Alia.

Meanwhile, earlier the grapevine had that SLB was eying the Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to step into Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari’s shoes. But Ranveer Singh was already packed for the coming days. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar magnum opus Takht for which the actor has already allotted his dates.

