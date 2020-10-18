Neha Kakkar is all over the news headlines currently. She will soon be unveiling her upcoming music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah.’ But it doesn’t end there. The beauty after linkup rumours with Aditya Narayan has now moved on with Rohanpreet Singh. But speculations remain in the dilemma of whether it’s true or just another ‘marketing gimmick.’

The entire wedding scenario is being confused because the wedding is said to happen this month. Rumours were rife that Neha will be tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on 24/26 October. Co-incidentally, her music video revolving around her marriage comes on 21st October. Not just us, Indian Idol judge and friend Vishal Dadlani is equally confused too.

But now, it seems, everything is crystal clear. A wedding invite is now going viral. It features Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s name. There also remains mention of family members of both the bride and the groom. The wedding date finalized is October 26 while the venue is Punjab.

Yes, you heard that right! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be getting married in Punjab, as per the invite. However, there remains no official confirmation from either of the duo. Not to forget, previously fake wedding invites of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor amongst other celebs have done the rounds too.

Check out the viral wedding invite below:

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan has recently confirmed that he will not be a part of Neha’s wedding. “I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya, are going to attend the wedding,” he shared with TOI.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya had sparked romance rumours during their stint at Indian Idol. Despite father Udit Narayan calling the Coca Cola singer his ‘bahu’, later it was all termed as a publicity stunt.

Now only time will tell if Neha is finally tying the knot. All we can hope is for this to not be just another marketing gimmick!

