Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani posted a stunning picture flaunting her well-sculpted washboard abs.

Advertisement

In a new Instagram picture, the Radhe actress wears a grey sports bra and black basketball shorts. She is seen taking a mirror selfie.

Advertisement

For caption, Disha Patani simply left a blue butterfly emoji. In many cultures, the blue butterfly is a symbol of acceptance, honour, and energy.

Check out Disha Patani’s post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently the actress has posted a video performing the butterfly kick that left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff gushing. In the Instagram video, Disha flawlessly pulls off the butterfly kick without any aid.

Disha is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film “Radhe“, which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman recently shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s Wedding Invite Goes VIRAL, It’s Really Happening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube