Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starter Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will celebrate its 25th anniversary on October 20. The film is termed as an iconic love story by most Indians. SRK as young Raj and Kajol as Simran are the characters who fought for their love against all odds. Now, to celebrate its 25th anniversary, DDLJ is all set to release again and that too in Spain. Money Heist actor Ajay Jethi revealed everything about the same.

Ajay Jethi is not only an actor in Spain, but he is also a distributor for Bollywood films. The La Casa de Papel star revealed that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will release there on October 30. In fact, it is the first Bollywood movie to hit the theatre screens after the lockdown since March.

The Money Heist star shared, “Yash Raj wants to release DDLJ again on its 25th anniversary in Europe. Cinema halls are open here with 50% occupancy. The moment I had shared the poster on social media, people’s response has been amazing. I’m getting messages asking if the movie will release in our city or not and where will it release in Barcelona! People really want to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on the big screen.”

The Money Heist actor added, “The movie will release in Spain. Here, a big movie usually releases in 20 screens. I hope I can try to get it more and more screens. Yesterday only everything got finalised. There are two big cinema chains, one of them already asked about the films I would like to release. Shah Rukh Khan is a known name, he’s a big star. “

Ajay Jethi also shared, “The cinema halls are opening after 6 months. DDLJ is the first Bollywood movie that will release after the lockdown here. One of the most popular cinema halls where movies are played for 2-3 weeks immediately, said yes for releasing the movie. He said it’s good that the movie has young Shah Rukh Khan and one of the biggest hits in his career. I will be meeting him on Monday and he has already asked me to start with the promotions.”

Well, it’s a good news for all the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge fans in Spain!

