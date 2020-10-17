Mirzapur 2 is almost around the corner and the anticipation is unmatchable. Starting from Ali Fazal to Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma – the entire cast has been promoting the series with full energy. However, an unfortunate row took place as #BoycottMirzapur2 began trending all over. Shweta Tripathi aka Golu has the most befitting reply to it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ali Fazal had tweeted against the CAA back in January. Owing to the same, a certain section of the users are now taking out their revenge on Mirzapur 2. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the Cargo actress. She was so pumped up and her positive energy totally had us at the first go. But it was her answer to the trolls that won our hearts.

Advertisement

Shweta Tripathi while responding to #BoycottMirzapur2 trolls said, “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t understand that hashtag. I don’t understand what they are boycotting, why they are boycotting. Nahi dekhna toh mat dekho, dekhna hai toh dekho. Hum kisiko force toh nahi kar sakte na. Humne apna kaam kar dia hai, ab it’s up to the audience. I have full faith in my audience, my followers and I know they are sensible and they will support the right thing.”

Mirzapur 2’s Golu didn’t stop there. Shweta Tripathi stressed on the fact that we have much more important things to be concerned about in today’s time. “Hashtag sunke lagta hai, hum kya baat kar rahe hai yaar? Waha global warming se, plastic pi pi ke hum duniya khatam kar rahe hai aur hum yaha hashtag pe ladd rahe hai. Jiska koi tark hi nahi hai.”

Well, Shweta has set the records straight and we completely agree with her.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tripathi will be seen in a revenge mode in Mirzapur 2. Her on-screen sister, Shriya Pilgaonkar was killed in the last season. She along with Ali Fazal will be seen battling against Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and others.

The Amazon Prime Series will premiere on 23rd October.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exclusive updates!

Must Read: SHOCKING! Mithun Chakraborty’s Son, Wife Accused Of Rape, Forcible Abortion; Complaint Filed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube