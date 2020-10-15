Mirzapur 2 Exclusive: Anjum Sharma On #BoycottMirzapur Trend & Working With Pankaj Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya

The long wait is almost over and Mirzapur 2 is a week away from starting streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The season 2 of the much-loved show will hit the OTT world on Oct 23 and we all be able to finally witness what the gang has in store for fans.

Advertisement

While everyone is waiting to see the war that is going to happen between Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal & Shweta Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Golu, there is also excitement to see other important aspects and characters of the show.

Advertisement

One such character is Sharad, played by Anjum Sharma, and we can’t wait to see what he has in stores for us in Mirzapur 2. In a recent interaction with Koimoi, Anjum Sharma talked about his bond with Pankaj Tripathi, the love Mirzapur has got from the audience and how all the negative trends are very timid in front of it.

When asked about working with a talented actor like Pankaj Tripathi, Anjum Sharma said that he has known the veteran actor for a long time. He, in fact, said that they share a similar thought process towards life. “For me, life is the biggest learning experience. I think whatever you apply in your work or acting, it always comes from life. And he believes in the same way as well. Whenever we talk, our conversations are unique”

Talking about beautifully Pankaj Tripathi speaks Hindi, Anjum said that he personally likes to speak in Hindi and when a person like Pankaj Tripathi speaks in such a beautiful way in the language, he enjoys it. He added that whenever they talk they never talk about work but other important stuff about life.

Talking about the recent Mirzapur 2 boycott trend, Anjum said, “I don’t think things like these deserve any kind of attention. Because the kind of love people have showered Mirzapur with globally is really huge. So when there’s so much love and positivity, a bit of negativity in some corner is okay and doesn’t matter. Rest whatever people want to feel and say they can.”

He also added that one should live life with ease and patience.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Also, stick to Koimoi for more interesting excerpts from the interview with Anjum Sharma.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & Kaleen Bhaiya Have THIS One Thing Common Between Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube