Delhi Crime 2: IAS Officer Turned Actor Abhishek Singh Says, "It Has Certainly Become More Taxing To Manage..."

IAS officer Abhishek Singh is also an actor now. Singh has featured in the web series Delhi Crime 2 and a short film titled Chaar Purdah. He was recently also starred in the new music video of singer B. Praak.

During a recent interaction, he said the experience of acting has made him more empathetic towards society. Read on to know more.

“Acting is an art form that evolves you from within. It gets you closer to yourself. I have become more open and a better person, and I started seeing things from a different perspective. I have become more empathetic towards society because acting is about emoting,” Abhishek Singh said.

Recalling how he entered the world of acting, Abhishek Singh said, “Last year, around October or November, my friend Mukesh Chhabra, who is a popular casting director and now a film director, invited me to lunch at his office. The team of ‘Delhi Crime 2‘ was there at the same time. When they got to know I am an IAS officer, they insisted that I audition for a role, so I did. Surprisingly, they loved it and asked me to play a real-life IAS officer in the series.”

“While I was preparing for the role, I got an opportunity to act in a short film titled ‘Chaar Pundrah’, which is currently streaming. In the meantime, T-series were looking for a fresh face for ‘Dil Tod Ke’, who looks raw, real, rustic and primarily rides a bike! I fitted the role. When I heard the song for the first time, I was mesmerised with the voice, lyrics and melody and I agreed,” he added.

On balancing his time between his responsibility as an IAS officer and an actor, Abhishek Singh said: “It has certainly become more taxing to manage my schedules, and I am glad that my senior officials are supportive. I feel it’s about setting your priorities in place.”

