Sushant Singh Rajput Fans! Here’s An AMAZING News For You

It’s been a challenging last few months for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans after his unfortunate demise in June this year. However, they are now getting something perfect to pay tribute to their favourite star. Theatre owners around the country have decided to re-release not one but multiple of his movies. Yes, you read that right.

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath was recently announced to get a re-release, but there’s more in the store for Sushant Singh Rajput fans. Besides Kedarnath, more of Sushant’s movies will soon find a way to re-release in the cinema halls. Reportedly, the decision to release his last film Dil Bechara on an OTT platform had disappointed his fans.

Admirer’s wanted Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara to get a proper theatrical release. In his conversation with Pinkvilla, film exhibitors Akshaye Rathi said, “It all depends on the producer if they are willing to screen the films in theatres. But as of now, Hotstar has not shown any interest nor has it initiated any such talks. So Dil Bechara is most likely not going to release again.”

The big multiplex-chain players have denied releasing any film which was released straight to digital. However, Akshaye further adds, “In several parts of the country, Sushant’s Kedarnath is being screened. There are many theatres which are also going to screen his other projects, where he has been appreciated a lot. Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will also be available in theatres in different parts of the country.”

Featuring Sanjana Sanghi alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara had marked casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The film had received mix response.

Movies like Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, are also set to witness a re-release in the theatres.

