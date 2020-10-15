Ranveer Singh’s Car Get Hit By A Bike, Actor Steps Out To See Damage Done – See Pics & Video Inside

With the coronavirus pandemic breakout and the lockdown, the followed we missed seeing our favourite Bollywood stars up and about in the city. But now, with the restriction lessening, things are getting back to normal, and we caught a glimpse of Ranveer Singh today. Unfortunately not everything was merry about this outing.

A while ago, the Bajirao Mastani actor was snapped by the paparazzi on his way to work in the city. But on the way there, the star got into a minor accident. No, he wasn’t hurt or anything. Read on to know all about it below.

While travelling, a bike brushed past Ranveer Singh’s car, and the actor stepped out of his vehicle to inspect the damage done. As there were no major issues, the actor stepped back into his car and headed towards his destination. Check out the video of the incident below.

On reaching his destination, Ranveer Singh waved to the paparazzi present there before heading into the building. Check out the pics below.

Talking about his outfit for the day, the Gully Boy actor opted for a casual sporty look. He wore a black and white jersey over which we donned a similar sweater coat. He completed his look with black and white socks, neon pink shoes, a neon pink scarf/ban around his neck and a black cap. The actor missed out on a face mask when he stepped down to inspect the minor accident.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon feature in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ’83 where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Jiiva. The other cast members of this multi-starrer are Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Amrita Puri and others. If reports are to be believed, the makers of ’83 are reportedly planning to release the film on Christmas 2020.

Besides ’83, Ranveer Singh will also star in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Divyang Thakkar directorial also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. He will also reprise his role of Sangram’ Simmba’ Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

