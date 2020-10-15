Due to the ongoing pandemic, many films couldn’t release in theatres and after waiting for months some of them have now taken the OTT route. One of these films includes the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The horror-comedy is slated for a Diwali release, which is November 9, on Disney+ Hotstar. However, a poor quality version of the film leaked online on Wednesday.

While the film is already in the news for this unfortunate incident, Koimoi now has some more updates on a song from the upcoming movie. In January this year, Akshay and Kiara had travelled to the UAE to shoot for a special number called, ‘Burj Khalifa’, and glimpses of that song can also be seen in the recently released trailer.

The number is one of the key highlights of Laxmmi Bomb. A source close to the project informed recently that there were initial talks to launch the song in Dubai on a high scale with the lead cast in presence, but the plan was later scrapped.

“’Burj Khalifa’ is a very special number for the makers and Akshay Kumar had suggested that they launch the same in Dubai. The makers were initially even keen about the plan, but later decided against it as the commercials didn’t work out in their favour,” informs a source in the know.

Akshay and Kiara had shot for this Laxmmi Bomb song soon after returning from their respective annual holidays earlier this year. ‘Burj Khalifa’ is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, and according to Mumbai Mirror the lead pair will don multiple avatars in the song. It has been shot at a lot of places in Dubai including, Burj Khalifa, Meydan Bridge, Jumeihra Beach and Marina City. More than 100 background dancers had participated in the shoot.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the official Hindi remake of the filmmaker’s 2011 Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. After Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and in Ranjit M Tewari’s Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

