Rajinikanth Issues Public Apology Over Marriage Hall Property Tax Controversy

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday received a warning letter from the Madras High Court for wasting its time. The letter was in response to a petition he had filed previously seeking a waiver of property tax for his marriage hall. Following the notice, the superstar took to Twitter to announce that it was his fault for approaching the HC instead of the Chennai corporation.

Advertisement

The Darbar actor on twitter issued a public apology saying, “We should have approached the Chennai corporation in this matter and not the Madras HC. We will correct our fault and learn from our mistakes”. His apology came after the letter from the High Court warned him that a fine would be imposed for rushing the court against a tax demand.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, Rajinikanth through his counsel, Vijayan Subramanian, mentioned in his plea to the Madras High Court that the marriage hall has remained shut since March 24, 2020, when the lockdown was announced. During the period no revenue was earned from the hall to pay the property tax.

The report also added that after March 24, Rajinikanth had cancelled all the weddings at his marriage halls. He even returned advance money with Government instructions. The actor was supposed to pay Rs. 6 Lakhs of property tax, as per the invoice issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Petta actor’s counsel has informed the Madras HC that they would be withdrawing the petition imposed by the civic body. Reportedly, Justice Anita Sumanth had warned Rajnikanth that costs would be imposed for knocking doors of the court over the same within 10 days of receiving notice by the civic body. Regardless, the actor went on to file a plea challenging the property tax invoice issued by the civic body.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ directorial Darbar opposite Nayanthara. He will next be seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. Reports suggested that the shooting of the upcoming film will begin in December. The cast of the film includes Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, Meena Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in important roles.

Must Read: Here’s How KGF Actor Yash Played Key Role In Making It A Pan India Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube