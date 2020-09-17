Rajinikanth’s Film Annaatthe To Resume Filming By October?

Fans of Rajinikanth have been eagerly awaiting for his next film Annaatthe to be released in theatres. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film was temporarily halted. The film which is directed by Siruthai Siva is touted to be a rural drama.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar’s film will have four female leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. While reports claim that Keerthy Suresh will play the role of his sister, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish will play a key role in the film.

Previous reports claimed that the shooting of the film was halted due to lockdown imposed for COVID 19. Now the fans of Rajinikanth have a reason to rejoice. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Siruthai Siva’s film Annatthe will resume filming in October.

As per the report, the first schedule of the film has been completed in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. Photos of Rajinikanth, Khushbu and Meena from the sets emerged on social media and are going viral. The second schedule of the film, which was supposed to be filmed overseas, has been cancelled due to coronavirus scare. However, the makers have decided to film the second schedule at Ramoji Film City in the first or second week of October.

Interestingly, actor Jackie Shroff will also reportedly play the antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. The film marks the reunion of the actors after three decades as they had worked together in Uttar Dakshin, which was released in 1987, reports the entertainment website. However, neither the makers nor either actor has confirmed it officially yet.

The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. Film composer and singer D. Imman have been roped in to compose film’s music.

Earlier Keerthy Suresh had taken to Twitter to announce that she has been signed for Rajinikanth’s film Annaatthe. She wrote, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you, director, Siva and Sun Pictures.”

