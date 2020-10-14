Namrata Shirodkar Expresses Concern Over Hyderabad Floods: "My Heart Goes Out To All Those Affected"

Actress Namrata Shirodkar has expressed her concerns over the relentless rainfall the city of Hyderabad has received over the last couple of days.

She took to Instagram and shared her worries over the disastrous situation in the city. She even shared a few visuals showing how normalcy has been disturbed due to heavy rains.

Namrata Shirodkar wrote on her Instagram post, “My heart goes out to all those affected by the catastrophic rainfall in Hyderabad. Scary to think the face of our city has changed within a span of 24 hours… Parts of the city flooded, power outage, and many lives lost. Stay home and stay safe everyone.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that incessant heavy rains and its aftermath were a matter of concern. She tweeted “Incessant heavy rains & after math worries all of us. Apart from Gov’t every one of us should take part to help & share people suffering whatever way possible Interacting with Telangana Redcross volunteers today 2 appreciate their work & motivate them further in #HyderabadRains”

As per latest reports, The State of government has declared a holiday for government and private institutions on Wednesday and Thursday, because of the relentless rainfall that the city has been receiving for the last 48 hours. Stay safe everyone.

In other news, Namrata Shirodkar recently went down memory lane and recalled the moment she won the Miss India crown in 1993. Sharing a video of the same on social media, she captioned it, “The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all… its all about that moment …one life is all we’ve got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU’. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream make it happen… nothing is impossible.”

