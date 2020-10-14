Kajal Aggarwal & Fiancé Gautam Kitchlu’s Adorable Pictures Go Viral, Netizens Are In Awe!

Kajal Aggarwal earlier this month announced to the world that she is engaged to the businessman Gautam Kitchlu and will get hitched on October 30. Since then fans have been using their sleuth skills and digging out some of the unseen pictures of the couple.

Fans of the actress have found some of the pictures which seemed to have taken a few years ago. In the pictures, the south actress can be seen posing with her fiancee at various events. Her loved one and family members were also can be seen in the pictures.

Take a look at some of their adorable pictures together that these fans have shared on Instagram.

Fans even pointed out that two were school friends who became soulmates now.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu looked quite adorable together in these pictures.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing on how the duo looked made for each other in these pictures. The actress has always kept her personal life closely guarded, and when the announcement of Kajal’s engagement came in fans were pleasantly surprised. However, she had previously hinted about it by sharing pictures from her bachelorette.

Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding ceremony will solemnise on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. The event will be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance. Rumours claim that the wedding ceremony will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Several fans and celebrities congratulated her after she made the engagement announcement on Instagram.

Kajal began her career in films by taking up a role in Bollywood film ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…’ which was released in 2004. Thereafter, she appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films rising up as popular face. Her first successful Telugu film was Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007.

In the same year, Kajal Aggarwal appeared in Chandamama and earned critical acclamation for her role in the film. She later also appeared in several movies including SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera, which became a blockbuster film in 2009.

