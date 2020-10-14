ShameOnVijaySethupathi: Netizens Upset With Vijay Sethupathi For Playing Muttiah Muralitharan In 800

Vijay Sethupathi announced his next film, Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic titled 800. He also revealed a poster, and it was all over the headlines across. But it seems like the film has fallen into the lap of a controversy. As we speak, #ShameOnVijaySethupathi has been trending on Twitter. Netizens are not happy with the South star taking up the project and below is why.

For the unversed, Tamilians are not happy with Sethupathi opting for the Sri Lankan cricketers biopic due to a political reason. The Sr Lankan government, which is predominantly ruled by Sinhalese, has been known for oppressing Tamils in their country.

This is the same reason, fans and netizens are not happy with Vijay Sethupathi and his Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. Twitter is flooding with reaction about the same and many are reminding Sethupathi of the oppression that their community has faced in the hands of the Sri Lankans.

A Twitter user referring to Vijay Sethupathi‘s comment about Muralitharan, wrote, “#ShameOnVijaySethupathi Muthiah Muralitharan is a very admirable and lovable man – VijaySethupathi. The Sinhala Government has massacred two lakh Tamils in Eelam. There is no other proof than this that #VijaySethupathi can not feel this pain! @VijaySethuOffl @RajapaksaNamal”.

Another wrote, “#ShameOnVijaySethupathi We are fighting to remove this film from my land.. We know the pain of our people’s died on genocide.. How he will act as a hero as who supports the genocide.. @VijaySethuOffl @actorvijay #Master #boycott800”.

“The flag that kills thousands of Tamils give death threats, treat the minorities as second class…what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi #BoycottVijaysethupathi,” wrote another

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Titled 800, the movie is set to go on floors in 2021. The team including Vijay Sethupathi will be shooting in Sri Lanka, UK, Australia and India. The film will make its way to the big screens by the end of 2021.

What are your thoughts on #ShameOnVijaySethupathi? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

