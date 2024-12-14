Speculation about the personal lives of actors Vijay and Trisha has gained traction. There have been speculations on the same for quite some time, and now, the rumors are going strong again. These latest rumors surfaced recently, and a video of them traveling together in a private jet went viral. This has sparked rumors about a possible off-screen relationship between the two, leading to the hashtag #JusticeForSangeetha trending online.

Sangeetha, Vijay’s wife, married the star in 1999, and the couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. Rumors of a rift between Vijay and Sangeetha emerged last year when she was noticeably absent from several of Vijay’s film-related events. However, some reports suggested she was simply on vacation, dismissing claims of marital discord.

Reportedly, Sangeetha was a fan of Vijay, and the couple is having a successful marital relationship. The resurfacing of these rumors has fueled social media discussions, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the matter.

Many fans believe the private jet journey could be related to a professional project, possibly a new film. Until an official statement is made, the situation remains a topic of intense speculation in entertainment circles.

A few years ago, Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha, were seen at almost every event. She used to attend the audio launches regularly, press meets, and several other events along with Vijay. The couple made several public appearances.

However, she hasn’t made such appearances yet and seems to be maintaining a low profile. There could be a reason best known to them, but no official confirmation exists. Sangeetha’s absence is resulting in rumors that Vijay is planning to marry Trisha in the future. But the same rumors have already been condemned in the past.

Even then, the speculations are going viral. We have to see if Vijay clarifies this.

