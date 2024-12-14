Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2. However, he unexpectedly faced criticism because of several slip-ups during the film’s promotional events. His recent public appearances have sparked discussions among fans and media.

At a Pushpa 2 success meet in Delhi, Allu Arjun mistakenly referred to director Sukumar as “Bandi Sukumar Reddy” instead of “Bandreddy Sukumar.” He altered the director’s community name.

This sparked a wave of online trolling, with some speculating about political alignments due to prior support from the YSRCP during the film’s release. Additionally, at events held in Telugu states, he reportedly misremembered the names of Telangana’s CM Revanth and Andhra Pradesh’s Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, fueling further backlash.

Allu Arjun tried to cover up at the event in Hyderabad, but the media trolled him badly. Allu Arjun tries his best to speak in Telugu but needs help quickly recollecting some names.

Netizens have expressed disappointment, suggesting that such oversights, accidental or due to a hectic schedule, reflect poorly on a star of his stature.

Despite the trolling, Allu Arjun’s fan base remains supportive. They focus on his cinematic achievements rather than momentary lapses in speech. Meanwhile, his film Pushpa 2 is unstoppable at the box office. It has become the fastest Indian film to touch 1000 Cr rupees at the box office.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others in crucial roles. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film, and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. The team plans to work again on the film’s third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. There is no clarity on when the film will be hitting the floors, but the official announcement is expected to be out soon.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Shriya Saran Playing Key Role In Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj’s Mirai? Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News