During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, South Indian superstar Nayanthara reflected on her early career challenges. She recalled working on veteran filmmaker Fazil’s Vismayathumbathu. For those unfamiliar, Fazil is a celebrated name in Malayalam cinema, with iconic films like Manichitrathazhu, Aniyathi Pravu, Harikrishnans, and Tamil classics like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. He is also the father of South Indian superstar Fahadh Faasil. Adding to the film’s weight was the presence of Mohanlal as Nayanthara’s co-star.

Nayanthara candidly spoke about her struggles adapting to Malayalam cinema, particularly mastering the language. Malayalam, known for its complexity, has several regional dialects. However, the film industry and formal education predominantly use Valluvanadan Malayalam, the standardized written and spoken form. Coming from a different linguistic background, Nayanthara found it challenging to grasp the nuances of the language, which impacted her performance.

She revealed how Fazil, known for his perfectionism, grew increasingly frustrated with her inability to deliver the nuanced expressions he envisioned. According to Nayanthara, Fazil eventually lost his patience, telling her she didn’t fully understand how to let the character evolve internally.

“I don’t think in Malayalam,” she admitted, explaining that the cinema language, which adheres to formal Malayalam, felt entirely different from the conversational dialects she was familiar with. This disconnect made it difficult for her to internalize the role.

Although Mohanlal tried to guide her, it only made things more challenging. “He kept saying, ‘You have to emote from within,’ repeatedly,” Nayanthara recalled. Frustrated, she eventually told him, “I don’t even understand what I’m doing.” She explained that Mohanlal’s continuous instructions overwhelmed her, leaving her unable to focus.

Hours later, Fazil returned to the set with a fresh approach. He reassured Nayanthara, expressing his faith in her abilities. “I trust you,” he said, “and I will trust you again. I need a rock-solid performance.” Moved by his words, Nayanthara felt a renewed sense of determination. The next day, although she was unsure whether her performance was remarkable, Fazil’s reaction spoke volumes. He hugged her warmly and said, “You have it in you to become someone big in life.” For Nayanthara, that moment marked a turning point in her journey.

