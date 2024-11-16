Actor Nayanthara has issued a detailed response after receiving a legal notice from Dhanush demanding Rs. 10 crore in damages for allegedly using unauthorized clips in her upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The issue stems from footage and music related to their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Nayanthara expressed her disappointment. She stated that despite multiple attempts to obtain Dhanush’s approval for using visuals and music from the film, her requests were denied. The actress revealed that after two years of effort, she and her team had to re-edit the documentary to exclude the material.

Addressing Dhanush directly, Nayanthara highlighted her challenges as a self-made woman in the industry. She wrote, “While you’ve had the support of your family and connections my journey has been one of struggle and hard work relying on the audience’s love and the goodwill of my peers.”

The Chandramukhi star also explained the collaborative effort behind the documentary and the obstacles her team faced. “This project involved immense effort from so many people and your refusal not only affects me but everyone who contributed to its creation” she added.

Nayanthara expressed frustration over Dhanush’s actions, especially his refusal to allow the use of photographs or lyrics from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She described the refusal as disheartening, given that the songs from the film remain beloved by audiences.

She also addressed the legal notice, calling it shocking. “You questioned the use of just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage which was shot on personal devices and is already public on social media” she said.

Nayanthara concluded her letter with a message for Dhanush, urging him to let go of resentment. “The world is big enough for everyone to succeed. It’s okay for others to rise without it taking away from you” she wrote. She also encouraged him to watch the documentary, hoping it might inspire him to spread love rather than animosity.

”I suggest you also watch it and maybe it might change your mind. It is important to #SpreadLove and I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of doing it and not just saying it” she added.

