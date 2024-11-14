Suriya treated fans to his epic fantasy action film, Kanguva, today. Unfortunately, Siva’s directorial has not received a thumbs-up from critics. As far as the audience is concerned, netizens are divided with mixed responses. The OTT release date is now out, and for those who cannot make it to theatres, below are all the details you need!

About Kanguva

The film, which stars Suriya in dual roles, tells the story of a tribal who tried to save his universe a millennium ago. In an unexpected twist, it gets linked to a shadow cop’s dangerous quest in today’s world. The screenplay connects the past and the present in parallel times.

The ensemble cast also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, K S Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Kanguva OTT Release Date

Suriya’s biggie has been released in theatres today. Usually, a film hits the digital world almost 8 weeks after its theatrical run. Considering today is November 14, Kanguva is likely to be released online on the occasion of Pongal. The OTT release date is reported to be January 14, 2024. However, an official confirmation has yet to be awaited from the makers.

Where to watch Kanguva online?

According to online reports, Kanguva will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant has paid a whopping 100 crores to gain rights to the film, the highest fee an online platform has paid to exclusively stream a Suriya film.

Kanguva Box Office

It clocked the fifth-highest advance booking sale for a Kollywood film in 2024. Siva’s directorial is predicted to earn a box office collection in the 22-25 crore range at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the reviews have not been very favorable. It is to be seen whether the Tamil drama managed to earn along the same lines.

