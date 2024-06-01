Unlike now, earlier remakes used to do wonders at the Indian box office. As there wasn’t a medium like OTT, which is now responsible to give a maximum reach to all type of content, remakes of regional films raked in good money. During such a time, we saw Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi and Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa emerging as winners despite being a remake of Manichitrathazhu. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Chandramukhi was a remake of a Kannada film called Apthamitra (2004), which was a remake of a Malayalam film called Manichitrathazhu (1993). So, the Rajinikanth starrer was indirectly a remake of Manichitrathazhu. Interestingly, even Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of Manichitrathazhu.

Chandramukhi reception and box office performance

Directed by P. Vasu, the film was released on 14th April 2005. Upon its release, the psychological horror comedy opened to decent reviews from critics. However, among audiences, the film enjoyed extraordinary word-of-mouth, helping it become a huge success. Apart from the critical acclaim, it raked in around 42 crores at the Indian box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa reception and box office performance

This Priyadarshan directorial was released on 12th October 2007. Upon its arrival, this Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer received positive reviews from critics. Talking about the response from the ticket-buying audience, the film received a big thumbs up. It was clearly reflected in the collection at the Indian box office. At the end of the theatrical run, the film amassed 50 crores.

Budget and box office returns

Chandramukhi was reportedly made at a budget of 19 crores. Against this cost, the film did a business of around 42 crores in India, which means the film earned returns of 23 crores. Calculated further, it equals 121.05% returns.

Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the film was reportedly made at 32 crores. Against this budget, this Priyadarshan directorial did a business of 50 crores, thus yielding returns of 18 crores. Calculated further, it equals 56.25% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

