Netflix’s latest hit, Ransom Canyon, has been turning heads ever since it dropped its first season. The show has managed to garner both critical and audience acclaim equally. If you’ve already binged all 10 episodes and found yourself hooked on the small-town romance, family feuds, and cowboy drama, you’re probably wondering: is Ransom Canyon coming back for Season 2?

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a renewal for Ransom Canyon — but don’t lose hope. Early signs are looking promising. Showrunner April Blair has already revealed, as retrieved via Deadline, that the team is “in the room ” working on Season 2 storylines, even though the green light from Netflix is still pending. That’s usually a strong hint that the creators are confident about a return.

Blair has also shared her hopes for the show’s future, saying she wants fans to feel like they don’t want the story to end — and based on the cliffhanger-filled finale, it’s safe to say many viewers feel the same way.

Aside from the show’s impressive debut — where it quickly claimed the No.1 spot on Netflix’s U.S. TV chart — there’s another reason to believe Ransom Canyon isn’t going anywhere: the source material. The series is based on Jodi Thomas’s bestselling book series, which spans eight novels. So, there’s plenty of story left to explore.

Plus, the first season didn’t tie up all of its loose ends. If anything, the final episode raised more questions than it answered, especially about the tangled romances, ongoing land disputes, and the shocking appearance of Yancy’s “mystery wife.”

If Netflix gives the green light soon, fans will likely have to be patient. Season 1 was filmed between February and June 2024 and premiered in April 2025 — a 15-month gap. If Season 2 follows a similar fashion then the earliest we might see new episodes would be in the fall of 2026.

Season 1 of Ransom Canyon is now streaming on Netflix.

