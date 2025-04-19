Netflix users have quietly rediscovered a 2022 gem that never quite got the praise it deserved at launch. Tucked beneath the endless scroll of titles is Spiderhead, a sleek psychological sci-fi thriller that’s been causing a stir again, especially among fans of twisted dystopias and dark tech tales. It’s got the DNA of Black Mirror, but stretched into something a little more cinematic and a little more emotionally raw.

Chris Hemsworth Like You’ve Never Seen Him

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and carried by performances from Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett, throws its audience into a pristine, eerily beautiful experimental and futuristic prison where redemption is traded for mind-altering drugs. Inside this prison turned lab, a couple of prisoners volunteer to be guinea pigs in exchange for reduced sentences, but what unfolds is far more than a clinical trial. Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of a tech visionary, is the charming mastermind behind the experiment.

According to The Mirror, one reviewer wrote on the movie site, “Absolutely loved this movie. It was like a really, really good Black Mirror episode. Enjoyed it from start to finish. Hemsworth looked like a million bucks and facial expressions were all over the place…I believed them all. Loved the set… Clean and fantastical. I cared about the characters…good back stories and I could be sympathetic to their experiences.”

Divided Critics But Loyal Viewers

Critics were less than kind, with a dismal overall 30% movie review on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences have been pushing back.

A person who left a 5-star review for the movie, wrote, “Not sure why everyone is panning this movie. Thought provoking dystopian story in a kind of cross between Brave New World & Handmaids Tale. Not for lazy thrill seekers. Requires some thinking. Hemsworth nails it as a sociopathic narcissist. Spoiler: Especially at the end when he rolls randomly though all of the drug induced emotions.”

Another added, “Going into Spiderhead I was not expecting much due to the mixed bag of reviews, but I was really surprised. The concept is really interesting and very deranged, I found myself gasping out loud at scenarios that were presented to the inmates throughout the film.”

