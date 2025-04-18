Netflix is currently stirring the pot for horror lovers with a sinister gem that’s making waves for one reason above all and it is its jaw-dropping finale. The film, Final Destination 5, is not your average fright fest, but a rollercoaster of suspense, twisted fate, and a climax that’s been called a genre-defining mic drop.

The Twist That Redefined the Franchise

The setup of the movie sounds deceptively simple like a team-building retreat. That is, until Sam Lawton experiences a terrifying premonition of a collapsing suspension bridge and before it strikes, he pulls a few colleagues back from the brink. But in the universe of Final Destination, death doesn’t like being cheated and it’s not subtle about collecting what’s owed.

This fifth chapter in the long-running franchise doesn’t just follow the usual formula of freak accidents and Rube Goldberg-style fatalities. As each character tries to outrun a force that’s always one step ahead, viewers are treated to nerve-shredding suspense and gore that’s as creative as it is horrifying. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, the film punches you in the gut with a reveal so clever, fans are still buzzing about it over a decade later.

With Nicholas D’Agosto leading the doomed crew, Emma Bell, Miles Fisher, and David Koechner deliver solid turns, while the eerie presence of Tony Todd reminds us why he’s a horror icon.

Critical Number of Rotten Tomatoes

Despite modest critical numbers on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics at 63% and audiences at 53% viewers have spoken and they’re not whispering.

According to The Mirror, one viewer hailed the fifth film “the best final destination movie in the whole series. The movie will keep you at the edge of your seat during runtime especially near the end. Very thriller, suspenseful, mysterious, dark, blood chilling, violent, gruesome and epic movie. A must-watch for horror fans. In fact, it is the best horror movie to date.”

And just in time for fans to relive the chaos, Netflix has added Final Destination 5 to its library, a perfect appetizer before the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters this May.

