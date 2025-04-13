The Final Destination movies have developed a cult following over the years for their unnerving themes around death. The sixth and probably the last installment in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, is set to be released next month. It is released over a decade after the last installment, and based on the long-range forecast, it is expected to earn the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film was released in 2000. The films are all set around a group of people who escape their impending death after one person gets a premonition and warns them about a future disaster. Zach Liposvsky directed the sixth movie, which features Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

The 2009 film The Final Destination had the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, collecting $27.4 million in the US. However, Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast predicts that the Final Destination Bloodlines is projected to earn between $35 million and $50 million on its opening weekend in North America. This is considerably higher than what the fifth movie earned, which was $18.03 million.

The opening weekend of the Final Destination films based on Box Office Mojo‘s data:

5. Final Destination – $10.01 million

4. Final Destination 2 – $16.2 million

3. Final Destination 5 – $18.03 million

2. Final Destination 3 – $20.12 million

1. The Final Destination – $27.4 million

Final Destination Bloodlines follows the story of a college student who experiences a recurring nightmare that foretells her family’s demise and returns home to find the person who can prevent it.

The sixth film, Final Destination Bloodlines, will be released in the theatres on May 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

