Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is set for its theatrical release as the last film in the popular franchise. Tom Cruise’s last film was a box office disappointment, so a lot more depends on this upcoming installment. However, it has a colossal budget as well and is one of the most expensive Hollywood films of all time. Scroll below for the deets.

Mission Impossible is one of the most popular action movie franchises, and Tom is a brand. The stunts from this film draw an insane level of attention. From hanging off a plane to climbing the Burj Khalifa, fans await his adrenaline-rushing stunts in every installment. The films have grossed an impressive cumulative total of over $3.5 billion globally. The movies are set in exotic international locations and often involve global stakes, which play well worldwide.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout scored the biggest opening weekend at the box office in North America. It collected $61.23 million in its three-day opening weekend in the US. Deadline reports the earliest forecast from Quorum, and according to that, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is expected to earn north of Fallout’s $61.23 million three-day opening weekend, meaning $60 million-plus. It will then record the biggest debut weekend for the franchise in the US.

Mission: Impossible 8 will be released over Memorial Day weekend and thus enjoy an extended weekend and favorable four-day opening. It clashes with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, but both these films are in different genres, and thus, there is almost no chance of overlapping viewers. The film reportedly has a budget of $400 million and needs to earn around $1 billion to reach break-even.

Check out the biggest weekends for Mission: Impossible franchise films –

7. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $12.78 million

6. Mission: Impossible – $45.43 million

5. Mission: Impossible III – $47.74 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $54.68 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $55.52 million

2. Mission: Impossible II – $57.84 million

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $61.23 million

Christopher McQuarrie directed Mission: Impossible 8, which stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon in roles from the previous movies in the franchise. Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, will be released on May 23.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

