While people cannot stop talking about A Minecraft Movie, North America witnesses new releases, and they are also achieving remarkable feats at the box office. Rami Malek’s spy film The Amateur has earned 20th Century Studios a notable achievement with its opening-day collection. Scroll below for the deets.

The spy film is packed with action and was directed by James Hawes. It is based on the novel by the same name written by Robert Littell. Led by Rami Malek, the movie has an impressive cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne.

The Amateur was released in the United States by 20th Century Studios on Friday with favorable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics, giving it 61%, said, “Rami Malek is a compellingly unconventional action hero in the otherwise formulaic The Amateur, which dispenses justice with solid execution but a curious lack of emotional stakes.” The viewers are enjoying it more than the critics, awarding it a solid 89%.

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s report, The Amateur collected a strong $6 million on Friday, its opening day in North America. It is including $2 million from the Thursday previews. The action movie released by 20th Century Studios has scored the biggest Friday opening day for the studio in the post-COVID era. It has been awarded a B+ on CinemaScore and is expected to earn between $15 million and $18 million on its three-day opening weekend in the United States. It opened at #3 in the domestic box office chart on Friday and is expected to stay in that spot this weekend.

The film follows Charlie Heller (Rami Malek), a brilliant but reclusive CIA codebreaker who goes rogue after his wife is killed in a London terror attack, using his intelligence skills to track down the culprits in a global quest for revenge.

The Amateur was released in the theatres on April 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

