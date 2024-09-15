James McAvoy’s Horror-Thriller Speak No Evil Lands Higher CinemaScore Grade Than 2024 Indie Horror Hit Longlegs

Blumhouse and Universal’s new horror-thriller Speak No Evil landed a higher CinemaScore grade than the 2024 summer horror hit Longlegs. The audience appears to be loving the film starring James McAvoy, which opened in theaters on September 13. Despite opening to lower opening numbers than Neon scarrer Longlegs, the Blumhouse production landed a higher grade with the audience.

Speak No Evil opened to $4.9 million Friday, the only highest-grossing new entry of the weekend. The film, with a reported budget of $15 million, is eyeing a $10 million to $13 million opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Neon’s indie horror film, with a production budget of $10 million, earned two times more than Speak No Evil during its opening day in July. The film opened to $10 million and went on to gross over $22 million during its opening weekend.

Despite higher box office earnings, Longlegs starring Nicholas Cage landed a lower C+ CinemaScore from moviegoers on opening day. Meanwhile, Speak No Evil earned a higher B+ grade.

Meanwhile, both films have an equal 85% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. However, Speak No Evil has a higher 85% audience score than Longlegs average of 60%.

An audience review for Speak No Evil on Rotten Tomatoes said, “Excellent film. Was on edge almost from the beginning. Great story and brilliantly acted.”

Another reviewer added, “Great movie, and I would watch it again! It kept me on edge all the way through!”

Meanwhile, a review for Longlegs read, “I was a bit disappointed, not because it is a bad movie, just because I expected more.”

Despite the underwhelming reviews, Longlegs went on to become Neon’s greatest hit, earning over $100 million worldwide.

Speak No Evil is playing in theaters across the United States.

