The Circle is back on Netflix with its seventh season, bringing together a group of influencers in the ultimate game of social media and strategy. These individuals will try to outsmart each other to bag the winner’s trophy and earn a cash prize of $100,000. The reality show features an eccentric mix of contestants this season from different walks of life who are already fairly popular on social media. But who is the most famous of them all? Here is a ranking of The Circle Season 7 contestants based on their Instagram following.
10. Debbie Schwartzberg Levy
Following: 637
54-year-old Debbie Levy might have the least number of followers, but her life experience will help her in strategizing for the game. The academic worker is joining the show as a 26-year-old catfish named Rachel.
9. Kevin Fernandez
Following: 2.7k
This 23-year-old San Diego native works as a wine and alcohol sales rep and describes himself as the ‘life of the party’ who will use his professional skills to strategize in the show.
8. Antonio
Following: 7.6k
Antonio is a 31-year-old insurance adjuster from Nashville who is ready to do whatever it takes to win the game. He is playing as catfish named Tierra, his best friend and beauty influencer.
7. Savannah Miller
Following: 11.4k
22-year-old Savannah Miller is a college grad from Texarkana, Texas, who wants to forge some real connections in the show while believing in the strategy of ‘oversharing.’
6. Heather Rich
Following: 17.2k
Heather Rich is a 26-year-old VIP tour manager based in Nashville, Tennessee, who will take up the identity of her ex-fling Andy, a bass player, to go ahead in the game.
5. Madelyn
Following: 18.6k
Madelyn, 25, has an interesting profession as she is an education staffer by day and an OnlyFans model by night. The Georgia native likes to live unapologetically and hence, is entering the game as herself.
4. Jadejha
Following: 20.8k
Houston native Jadejha is a cybersecurity expert who thinks people often underestimate her. The 24-year-old will use this fact to her advantage in the game.
3. Darian Holt
Following: 34.7k
Darian Holt, 29, is a middle school teacher based in Houston who is already used to handling drama. He describes himself as a Southern gentleman who is entering the game as himself.
2. Garret Caillouet
Following: 37.4k
30-year-old Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer from Los Angeles who had to hide his identity as a gay man for years. He is now done keeping secrets and wants to make genuine connections in the show.
1. Nicky and Jojo
Following: 54.1k
The siblings’ duo of Nicky and Jojo have the most number of followers as of now. The 24-year-old twins from Staten Island, New York are construction workers by profession who are entering the game as a two-for-one package deal, pretending to be Nicky’s girlfriend, Gianna.
The Circle Season 7 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Netflix.
