Based on true events, Netflix’s recent limited series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, delves into the horrific events of the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the show has left viewers on the edge of their seats, leaving them questioning the aftermath of the real flight’s pilot, Captain Devi Sharan.

The event lasted eight days and took place on December 24, 1999, and involved five armed hijackers taking control of the plane and seizing fifteen crew members and 176 passengers. The portrayal of the real pilot captain by Vijay Varma was highly praised, but the viewers were left with questions about the life of the pilot captain after the events of the hijack.

Captain Devi Sharan was born in New Delhi, India, and his quick thinking and calm nature during the crisis played a crucial role, especially when he chose to fly low over Lahore, compelling air traffic control to grant landing permission, which prevented the plane from crashing. After the hijack, Sharan’s life changed drastically as he wrote a book about the events of the hijack, Fight Into Fear. The book was published by Penguin Books Ltd in 2000 and featured a recollection of the hijacking, avoiding sensationalism and preserving the gravity of the tragedy.

Sharan’s book revealed that he was due for a vacation after flying the hijacked plane, explaining the personal time he lost with his family. His detailed story explores the eight-day ordeal and shows how he made his calmness and critical decisions, which resulted in the prevention of potential casualties.

Though it’s been over 24 years since the incident, the trauma of it never left Sharan completely. He told The Telegraph that his greatest regret from the hijacking was the murder of one of his passengers. Surprisingly, the traumatic event kept him from flying only for four months. In the interview, Sharan shared that he has been “now flying for 40 years.”

After Sharan was released from the flight, he returned home to his wife and kids and stayed in touch with a few passengers following the events.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is streaming on Netflix.

