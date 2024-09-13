Based on the bestselling book series by Stephenie Meyer, the Twilight Saga became a cultural phenomenon in young adult cinema by exploring intense romance and supernatural conflict. The franchise that spanned five films is now returning in a brand-new animated TV series. Meyer’s first novel follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a human who falls in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a vampire. As their relationship grows, Bella is caught between Edward and her best friend, Jacob (Taylor Lautner), a werewolf, leading to an intense love triangle.

The Twilight franchise featured novels from 2008-2012 but was later reborn in 2020 with the release of Midnight Sun, which featured Edward Cullen’s perspective. Following its release, the first novel brought the Twilight universe through animation.

The project was first approached in April 2023 at studio Lionsgate Television and is now in development. The show will be executive produced and written by Sinead Daly, known for his work in Tell Me Lies, The Get Down, Raised by Wolves, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Additionally, Meyers will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Meghan Hibbett for Fickle Fish Films. Wych Godfrey and Marty Bowen will also be the executive producers for Temple Hill Entertainment. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce for Picturestart.

Meyers’ first four novels, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn, were adapted into movies. The author then released Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined in 2015 and Midnight Sun in 2020.

Despite Netflix‘s direct announcement, no timeline has been announced, and it is unclear when the show will be released or how far along the series is in the development process.

Furthermore, Midnight Sun will delve into the storyline from Edward Cullen’s perspective, aiming to add depth to his vampire character and the backstory of his life alongside Bella Swan.

