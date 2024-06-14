After Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder is back with another exciting project on Netflix, an animated series. Titled Twilight of the Gods, the series is based on Norse mythology and is being termed as a heroic story of love, loss, and revenge.

The show was first announced in 2019 and has been waiting to see the light of the day ever since. Well, the wait is finally about to end as Netflix has now announced the premiere date of Twilight of the Gods.

Twilight of the Gods Premieres on Netflix This Fall

Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 19th, 2024. The series will feature eight episodes in total, all of which are expected to be dropped simultaneously. Netflix confirmed the release date of the series with a first-look teaser, which you can watch below:

A King and His Warrior Queen Seek Revenge on Thor in Twilight of the Gods

The series is set in the “mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair” and tells the story of a mortal King named Leif who falls in love with a warrior named Sigrid on the battlefield. The two get married but are attacked by Thor on their wedding night.

The King and the Queen then decide to embark on a mission against the God of thunder, along with a group of crusaders. “This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons,” reads the official logline by Netflix.

Twilight of the Gods Features an Impressive Ensemble

The show features the voices of Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, and Pilou Asbæk as Thor. Hoeks is known for starring in Blade Runner 2049, and Martin is famous for his role as Den in Rebel Moon, while Asbæk is recognized as Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones.

The cast also includes John Noble as Odin, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju as Andvari, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Jamie Chung as Hel, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Lauren Cohan as Inge, and Peter Stormare as Ulfr.

Twilight of the Gods is created by Zack Snyder, with Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco serving as co-creators. Snyder directs the first and final episodes of the series, with Oliva, Andrew Tamandl, Tim Divar, and David Hartman helming the rest of the episodes.

