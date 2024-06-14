House Of The Dragon Season 2: Game Of Thrones Prequel Renewed For Season 3 Ahead Of New Season’s Release!

Our journey with Westeros is not coming to an end anytime soon. House Of the Dragon has been officially renewed for a season 3. Just a few days before the release of House Of The Dragon Season 2, HBO came out with an official statement about the show’s renewal. The Game Of Thrones prequel has been record-breaking, both viewership and ratings-wise. Here’s everything we know.

The Game of Thrones spinoff series, co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, has been a massive hit for HBO. The show had the biggest premiere audience for an original series on HBO and HBO Max (now just Max), with the first season averaging 29 million viewers per episode. It was renewed for a second season just a week after its premiere.

House of the Dragon, based on Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” focuses on the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros, set nearly 200 years before “Game of Thrones” and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms. The returning cast for Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy, among others. New cast members include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, and Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower.

Ryan Condal, the showrunner for Season 2, and Martin are joined by executive producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

“House of the Dragon” has been nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and two Golden Globes, winning the Globe for best drama TV series for its first season.

HBO is also working on another “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” based on Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, from the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” books by Martin. Martin also announced that a new pilot for the “Thrones” spinoff “Ten Thousand Ships” is being written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eboni Booth. However, HBO hasn’t confirmed if the project is in active development.

With so much new content, fans can wholeheartedly delve into the Game Of Thrones Universe. House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16 on Max and on Jio Cinema In India.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Ten Thousand Ships: This Previously Scrapped Game Of Thrones Prequel Based On Princess Nymeria Is Back In The Works

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News