Netflix is adding a number of exciting shows and films to its already long list of original programming in September, so your binge-schedule is sorted just in time for Fall.

From reality shows to mystery dramas, there is a lot to look out for on the streaming platform in the upcoming days. Here are the 10 best shows and films coming to Netflix in September 2024.

1. The Perfect Couple

Premiere Date: September 5th

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, The Perfect Couple is a limited series starring Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and Liev Schreiber. Created by Jenna Lamia, the mystery drama revolves around a lavish wedding that turns into a disaster when a body is found at the beach near the venue just hours before the ceremony, making every guest a suspect.

Rich family. Dead body. Nicole Kidman. Here’s your first look at The Perfect Couple. Premiering September 5. With Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor. pic.twitter.com/bxvw4hF8Z1 — Netflix (@netflix) July 11, 2024

2. Selling Sunset Season 8

Premiere Date: September 6th

The hit real estate reality series returns with its highly awaited eighth season on September 6th. The agents of The Oppenheim Group face some new challenges as the market hits a crisis. They will be balancing their professional lives and personal dramas to stay ahead of the competition. The season marks the return of Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi, along with a new agent, Alanna Gold.

Selling Sunset Season 8 premieres September 6. And the stakes are higher than a penthouse view. pic.twitter.com/fouMnZGwUw — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2024

3. Rebel Ridge

Release Date: September 6th

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, this action thriller film stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, who comes to the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, but gets embroiled in a conspiracy by a corrupt local police force, losing his savings. Richmond then has to go against the authorities to get his money back while unraveling the conspiracy. The film also stars Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, and Steve Zissis in pivotal roles.

He didn’t start this fight, but he will finish it. Rebel Ridge, the next film by Jeremy Saulnier, premieres September 6. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and AnnaSophia Robb. pic.twitter.com/9I4D2Hgrrs — Netflix (@netflix) August 7, 2024

4. The Circle Season 7

Premiere Date: September 11th

Five months after season 5 premiere, The Circle returns with another season. Hosted by Michelle Buteau, the show features a group of contestants living in the same building who can communicate solely through a social media platform. They live separately and interact via text, creating alliances or rivalries based on strategy, without ever meeting face-to-face. The show will air four episodes every Wednesday, beginning September 11th. The finale will be released on October 2nd.

The Circle is BACK. Season 7 premieres September 11. pic.twitter.com/sIh1ub5Mh7 — Netflix (@netflix) August 14, 2024

5. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

Premiere Date: September 12th

Emily Cooper’s adventures in Paris continue as the marketing executive faces new troubles in her job and love life in the remaining five episodes of season 4. Created by Darren Star, the romantic comedy-drama series has become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The series stars Lily Collins in the titular role along with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Lucien Laviscount.

All roads lead to Rome…

Emily in Paris Season 4: Part 2 premiering September 12, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/UUpqlOBsCf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2024

6. The Buckingham Murders

Release Date: September 13th

After the success of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives on Netflix again with yet another mystery thriller film. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this English and Hindi-language film stars Kareena as Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who had lost her child recently. Tensions escalate for the grieving mother when she is assigned the case of the murder of a 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire.

7. Uglies

Release Date: September 13th

Joey King stars as the lead in this sci-fi action film directed by McG. Set in a dystopian future, the movie follows a world where beauty standards have been enforced, and everyone needs to have a compulsory operation to make themselves look pretty. Meanwhile, a teen, awaiting her cosmetic procedure, goes on a journey to search for a missing friend. An adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s novel of the same name, Uglies also stars Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox.

Uglies hits Netflix on September 13. Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/UioToedAGV pic.twitter.com/LhPK1MOR1E — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) August 11, 2024

8. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Premiere Date: September 19th

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan return with their Monster anthology series after the success of The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The second part of the series is titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and chronicles the real incident of two brothers brutally killing their parents in the late 1980s. Debutants Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch play Lyle and Erik, respectively, while Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny star as their parents.

When picture perfect isn’t. MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres September 19. pic.twitter.com/4ZDVNmMWzM — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2024

9. His Three Daughters

Release Date: September 20th

Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen star as three estranged sisters in this emotional tale, which showcases them coming back together to take care of their father who is battling a terminal illness. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, the film also stars Jay O. Sanders, Jovan Adepo, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Jasmine Bracey. His Three Daughters will be released in select theaters on September 6th before getting a worldwide release on Netflix on September 20th.

His Three Daughters starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon is coming to Netflix. Directed by Azazel Jacobs (French Exit), the film tells the story of three sisters who come together as their father's health declines. pic.twitter.com/5ziYLYziBS — Netflix (@netflix) October 2, 2023

10. Rez Ball

Release Date: September 27th

Rez Ball is a sports drama that revolves around a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico. Named The Chuska Warriors, the team competes for the state championship but ends up losing their star player. Helmed by Sydney Freeland, the film stars Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Cody Lightning, and Ernest Tsosie.

After the loss of their star player, a high school basketball team must unite to keep their dreams of a championship alive. From director Sydney Freeland and producer LeBron James comes Rez Ball. Premiering September 27. pic.twitter.com/E5iNRvkEQQ — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2024

