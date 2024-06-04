Nicole Kidman recently opened up about the psychological effects of playing challenging roles. The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress Roundtable recently featured Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Anna Sawai, and Naomi Watts. During the discussion, the actresses weighed in on the stress of taking on challenging roles.

During the Hollywood Reporter interview, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed that after a rough day filming Big Little Lies, she threw a rock through a locked door, breaking its window. During the roundtable discussion, Jodie Foster asked Nicole Kidman about the incident.

In response, Nicole Kidman revealed she was so “pissed off” after filming the show that covered domestic violence that she took out her frustration at a locked door with a window. The actress recalled, “I threw a rock because [the door] was locked, and I couldn’t get in. I’d never done that in my life. I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune.”

Nicole Kidman recalled needing space from filming the harrowing scenes to care for herself but realizing there wasn’t any time to do that. She explained that this led her to take her frustration out on a locked door with a window.

Kidman revealed the next day she told Alexander Skarsgard and Jean-Marc Vallée, “I threw a rock through the window.” Kidman added, “I was pissed off. But there’s a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up, and you do it and do it and do it and do it.”

Nicole Kidman opens up about filming Expats

The actress who recently starred in Lulu Wang’s critically acclaimed Amazon series “Expats,” shared she “went crazy” after the series wrapped.

In the show, Nicole Kidman plays a woman in Hong Kong whose child goes missing. Kidman said, “After ‘Expats,’ I went and did a comedy because I went crazy with my own psychology. I was like, ‘This is unhealthy.'”

Kidman noted that playing demanding roles is “very tough on the psyche” and urged actors to protect their bodies “so that you can live for as long as you are given on this earth.”

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Reveals Dubious Reason He Refused To Return To Mission: Impossible 3: “They Tried To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News