Tom Hardy is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. He’s been the leading man in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster films, including Inception and The Dark Knight Rises. Apart from his acting skills, one of the most asked questions is about his sexuality. It all happened over one of his controversial remarks about playing with “everything and everyone.” But do you know he once blasted at a reporter after being tired of the gay speculations? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

For the unversed, back in 2010, Tom allegedly said in an interview with New Magazine that he had been physically involved with men during his teen years. He even reportedly said that he was done experimenting with other men, “especially gay men.” His remarks went viral, leaving fans in disbelief as he had already been married and divorced twice (Sarah Ward, 1999-2004 and Rachael Speed, 2005-2009).

Tom Hardy on gay speculations!

In 2015, when a reporter questioned Tom Hardy about his sexuality, the Venom actor lost his calm and snapped at him. He later, in an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, clarified, “I have never put my p**is in a man. I’ve never had a c*ck in my a*se, and I have no f*cking desire for it. If that’s what you like, cool. But it doesn’t do it for me.”

About Tom Hardy’s relationships

Tom gave a chance to love in 1999 as he married producer Sarah Ward. Unfortunately, their relationship ended after almost five years of togetherness in 2004. He fell in love with his assistant director, Rachael Speed, on the sets of The Virgin Queen. They’re blessed with a son, but they separated in 2009. The most heartbreaking part of his life was his marriage to Charlotte Riley. They met on the sets of Wuthering Heights and tied the knot after dating for five years. They welcomed two sons together, but the actress passed away in 2017.

About Tom Hardy’s upcoming movies

On the professional front, Hardy will be next seen in Venom: The Last Dance. It is the third part of the successful superhero franchise. He also has the action thriller Havoc in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Was Left Confused By Henry Cavill’s Sudden Beard Growth In-Between Shots In MI6: “It Is The Wildest Thing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News