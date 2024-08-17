Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill are two of the most handsome men in Hollywood, and seeing them share the screen was a dream come true for their fans. They were seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Besides Henry’s iconic armload, one thing that the fans noticed was the Man of Steel star’s alleged beard growth in an action sequence. Even Tom was left wide-eyed about how it happened. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was released in 2018, and Cavill played the role of August Walker, a CIA assassin. It also featured Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Alec Baldwin in crucial roles. It takes place after the events of Rogue Nation and is the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The bathroom fight sequence in Mission: Impossible—Fallout is memorable for more than one reason, and one of them is Henry Cavill’s sudden beard growth. According to FandomWire, certain viewers noted that Cavill’s “beard increased in volume when cutting from one shot to another as he landed his punches.” The movie’s leading star, Tom Cruise, reportedly addressed this issue a few years after the film’s release.

Tom Cruise confessed that it was also a mystery to him and the team. The Mission: Impossible – Fallout star said, “It is, I’m telling you, we looked at that over and over in rushes. The editing room was going, ‘How did you do that, Henry?” He continued, “But, you had to play it back, and you could play it back in slow motion and I still can’t figure it out. It is the wildest thing.” However, it might have been because of the lighting and the camera angle.

Henry Cavill’s beard and mustache caused him great trouble, as he was not allowed to shave them. This resulted in a botched CGI in Justice League after the reshoots, which was heavily criticized by the audience.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill starrer Mission: Impossible – Fallout grossed 4.4 times its estimated $178 million production budget. The movie collected $786.62 million at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

