Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance, Everything You Need To Know About This Final Trilogy In The Anti Hero Saga Featuring Tom Hardy

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will continue with Venom: The Last Dance as the last chapter in the trilogy is confirmed to follow up the 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The series is highly anticipated to follow the antihero Marvel Comics character, Eddie Brock, and the alien organism which bonds well with his symbiotic alter ego. Despite the character’s absence from standalone films, Venom has made a memorable appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline following a brief crossover in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After Sony’s villainverse was brought to the MCU in Let There Be Carnage, Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next for Venom. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer as The Last Dance is already underway with a new storyline, a new writer, and a new director. Here’s everything we know about Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance Release Date

Sony’s latest installment, Venom: The Last Dance is confirmed to be released on October 25, 2024. Earlier, it was set to premiere on November 8, 2024, but it has been moved for early release. While the first two chapters did remarkably well at the box office, the upcoming chapter is also expected to become a super hit.

Venom: The Last Dance Trailer

The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance was released on June 3, 2024, by Sony. The trailer reveals the final adventure of Eddie and Venom together. Here’s the trailer.

Venom: The Last Dance Cast

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock aka Venom is coming back in Venom: The Last Dance. Juno Temple from Ted Lasso will also join, but her role is not yet revealed. In addition, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alanna Ubach, and Rhys Ifans will also join the cast in an undisclosed role. Peggy Lu, Stephen Graham, and Cristo Fernández will reprise their roles as Mrs. Chen, Detective Patrick Mulligan, and Bartender respectively.

Plot of Venom: The Last Dance

The official synopsis of Venom: The Last Dance reads, “In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are available to watch on Netflix and Disney+.

