Venom: The Last Dance trailer is now out, marking the third and final instalment of the Venom franchise. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, alongside his extraterrestrial companion, Venom. As their last adventure, expect an emotional journey. Directed by Kelly Marcel, the film promises everything fans have been looking forward to in their final adventure.

The cast also features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. This third film takes place after the events of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Venom: The Last Dance trailer opens on a playful note, showing Eddie and Venom battling some bad guys. Despite multiple attempts, their timing to say the iconic line “We are Venom” is still off. Although their timing isn’t perfect, their bond is stronger than ever. However, this time, the challenges they face are far from simple, as an impending threat might separate them forever.

As seen in the trailer, Eddie and his gooey buddy not only have to fight the people on Earth who are hunting them but also the otherworldly threat. Venom says his people have found them, hinting that these monstrous creatures won’t stop until they hunt and stop or kill this duo. “The Last Dance” is packed with incredible action scenes, but it is also deeply moving as we realize it’s the last wild adventure for Eddie and Venom.

Tom Hardy’s love for Eddie Brock and the Venom franchise shines through, even in the most absurd scenes. He co-wrote the story with director Kelly Marcel, showing his deep involvement beyond just acting. It will be interesting to see how he concludes this wild ride. Venom’s humour and the sentimental shift in his voice, as he talks to Eddie, highlight that this mission will not be easy. The trailer promises an action-packed and emotional ride.

The official synopsis reads, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Watch the Venom: The Last Dance trailer below:

Based on Marvel Comics’ character Venom, the superhero film is produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures, Venom 3 will release in theatres on October 25, 2024.

