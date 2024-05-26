This week, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in theatres. The post-apocalyptic action adventure film stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead roles. It’s a prequel to Miller’s 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road, and it shows us the backstory of Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron. In the prequel, Anya plays the younger version.

Furiosa received raved reviews from the critics. Currently, the movie is struggling to mint good numbers at the box office. However, it’s just the first week, and we can expect things to get better. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are praised for their performances. The outstanding action sequences, and the powerful tale of revenge. Now, amidst all this, the director hints at another prequel.

George Miller Teases Another Mad Max Prequel

In the 2015 movie, we were introduced to Tom Hardy in the franchise as Max Rockatansky. But what was his life like before Immortan Joe’s men captured him? George Miller would like to tell us Max’s story, too.

In an interview with USA Today, the Furiosa director said, “In terms of where we are going, there’s this account of Max in the year before we meet him in Fury Road, which we still have. I don’t want to jinx it, but it’s the story we call ‘Max in the Wasteland,’ and it looks at what forges him as a character. If the planets align, I’d love to do it.” If Miller decides to make the prequel, will he cast Tom Hardy as Max? The director told ComicBook, “We’ll have to see. I’m not even sure we’ll be doing it.”

Well, even though George Miller is not sure if he will go ahead with another prequel, we hope it happens. If Furiosa performs well at the box office, it might give Miller the push to make another prequel. We do hope Tom Hardy gets cast as Max in it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Terrence Howard Calls Out Robert Downey Jr Over ‘Iron Man’ Recast After Allegedly Helping The Oscar Winner Land Tony Stark Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News